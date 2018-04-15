Supply poultry farmer robbery suspects to be placed on ID parades for other crimes

…expected to face the Courts on Monday

The six when who were all taken into Police custody after they attempted to carry out a daring robbery on a Supply Poultry farmer on Tuesday night are to be placed in a number of Identification Parades for other crimes

According to the Crime Chief, Paul Williams, the description of the men are similar to those previously reported to have been involved in similar crimes.

He noted that as such, the men are to be placed in several identification parades before charged are laid.

Charges are however expected to be laid on Monday or Tuesday the latest, the Crime Chief reported.

Swift action by Police ranks of the A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) saw bandits being nabbed after they attempted to rob the Supply, East Bank Demerara (EBD) poultry farmer, Michael Chang Yuen.

As such, an alarm was raised, which prompted the men to quickly enter a waiting motor car, HC 4543, which was parked some distance away, and flee the scene.

However, the Police were alerted, and a roadblock was set up in the vicinity of the Grove Public Road, which saw the four men, along with two others in the said car, being captured.

A search carried out on the motor car saw the discovery of two 9 mm Glock Pistols, one with the serial number filed off, along with 22 live rounds; one Beretta Pistol with 11 live rounds, one .32 Taurus Pistol, with the serial number filed off with six live rounds; one sledgehammer, two pairs of latex gloves, and trade plates.