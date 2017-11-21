“Spin and Kill” charged for the murder of Sophia labourer

A 31-year-old Sophia, East Coast Demerara resident was on Tuesday morning charged for the murder of 24-year-old Jamal Munroe which occurred on November 3, 2017.

Travis Cleveland called “Spin and Kill” of Lot 337 South Sophia, East Coast Demerara pleaded not guilty when he was read the murder charge before Magistrate Alicia George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Munroe, a labourer of “C” Field Sophia, was shot and killed following a prolonged rivalry with the alleged suspect, an 18-year-old accomplice and his [Munroe’s] family members.

According to reports, Munroe sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, upper hand and lower back. He died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

His alleged shooter, who has been identified as 18-year-old Mark Ferrel, then evaded Police and went into hiding. However, he was subsequently taken into custody along with Cleveland.

The rivalry between the dead man and the suspects started some time ago following a reported gambling disagreement.

Monroe who was no stranger to the law, was facing multiple armed robbery charges before the courts.

Cleveland was remanded and is expected to re-appear on December 20, 2017.