Sophia labourer shot dead in row ‘over female’- Police

Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident, which occurred about 22:45hrs on Friday night, at Black and White Bridge, ‘C’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the Police, their initial investigations revealed that two males one armed with a handgun, had an argument over a 32 year-old female, a shop keeper of ‘D’ Field Sophia.

During the argument the 19 year-old male with the handgun reportedly discharged several rounds at Jamaul Munroe, 24, a labourer of ‘C’ Field Sophia, ECD.

Munroe was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

It remains unclear, at this point in time, if the suspect was apprehended.

Investigations are continuing, said the Police in a released statement.