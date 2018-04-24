Sons seeking public’s assistance in finding missing father

The sons of a 56-year-old Corriverton vendor are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating him after he reportedly left home on Thursday morning and never returned.

Missing is Saeed Hamid called ‘Saha’ of Queenstown, Corriverton, Berbice.

According to information reaching INews, Hamid left home at around 09:30hrs on April 19 2018, and informed him younger son – whom he lives with- that he was heading to Rosignol and would be back later that day.

However, as evening grew nearer, the middle-aged man, who was last seen entering a vehicle unknown to his relatives, never returned home.

The man’s younger son reportedly became frantic when calls to his father went unanswered and contacted his older brother who resides in Georgetown.

This online publication was told that on Saturday, the two brothers went to the Springlands Police Station to report the incident.

Hamid’s friends reportedly recalled that he had mentioned his intention to travel to Parika on the East Bank of Essequibo, to transact business.

Hamid sons have disclosed that this is the first time he has stayed away from home. They also noted that he does not imbibe alcohol or smoke.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Hamid, are asked to contact his sons on telephone number 592-611-6598 or the nearest police station.