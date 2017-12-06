Social activist is GTT’s latest millionaire

Charity-Usara Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Chairperson Beatrice Mittelholzer is now a millionaire as GTT million dollar smile promotion continues countrywide.

The elated Essequibo Coast, Region Two, resident said she never believed that she would have been the winner, but nevertheless is thankful to have won the million dollars.

Mittleholzer, a mother of two and grandmother of 15 on Monday evening at the Charity, Essequibo leg of the promotion said she will be donating some of her winnings to address some of the social issues particularly facing the youths and elderly on a daily basis.

To become a millionaire, customers who do an electronic top up of $1,000 or more in a single transaction, purchase a data plan for a $1,000 or more, pay any GTT bill in full and on time, sign up for or upgrade a Blaze plan or purchase a GTT SIM enter for a chance to win.

The promotion next heads to New Amsterdam, Berbice on December 15, and will return to Georgetown for the Grand Draw on December 18, where four winners will be selected for a million dollars each.

The four previous winners were from the Georgetown, Mon Repos and Linden and Bartica communities.