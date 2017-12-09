Significant damage averted as small fire at Giftland Mall contained

A fire of unknown origin which erupted at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was quickly contained saving the institution from further damage.

According to reports, the fire started at around 06:10hrs this morning (Saturday) in the Royal Castle outlet located on the upper flat of the Mall.

This publication understands that the security team was called upon when smoke was seen emanating from the vents of the Royal Castle outlet.

As such, management was alerted and upon breaking into the building, the fire was noticed in the supervisor’s office of the outlet.

The fire service was called to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Divisional Officer of Operations of the Fire Service, Gregory Wickham said they “received a call from the fire department that there is a fire at the Giftland Mall and upon arrival, we were able to see that smoke and flames were emanating from the Royal Castle department.”

Wickham, who noted that investigations are ongoing, could not say what the cause of the fire was at the time.

Health and Safety Officer of Giftland, Dale Denisford revealed that the fire was confined to a small area and as such, the company did not suffer much losses.

He revealed that “the fire was contained to the office room of the royal castle, we were able to utilise our procedures to extinguish that fire. The fire did not affect any other place other than a small part”.

As such, the Mall was reopened at around 11:00hrs.