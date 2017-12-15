Samuels, Joseph ruled out of New Zealand ODIs

Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine and Alzarri Joseph have been ruled out of West Indies’ limited-overs leg of New Zealand. While Samuels was pulled out due to an injured right hand and Joseph a back strain, Narine – only in the T20 squad – made himself unavailable for personal reasons.

Sunil Ambris, who took a blow to his left arm in the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, has also been replaced by Shimron Hetmyer in the ODI squad.

Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell and wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton, who is part of the T20 squad, were named as replacements for Samuels and Joseph for the ODIs. Cottrell had a productive 2017 CPL season, taking 11 wickets in six games at an average of 12.54 and an economy rate of 6.57.

Shai Hope will stay on after the ODIs, replacing Samuels in the T20 squad, while Narine’s spot has been taken by offspinner Ashley Nurse, who was initially dropped for the three-match T20 series.

The limited-overs matches begin on December 20, with the first ODI in Nelson. The T20s will begin from December 29.

Updated ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed, Shimron Hetmyer, Ronsford Beaton, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

Updated T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams