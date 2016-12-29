Home Local News Red House lease invalid – AG
Red House lease invalid – AG
Local News
… as Govt moves to reclaim Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Basil Williams has stated that the 99-year lease for...
SciMed, Western Scientific, local companies blacklisted by IDB
Trinidadian companies, Scientific and Medical Products Limited (SciMed) and Western Scientific Company Limited operating in Guyana were debarred by Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for...
Patentia, Wales residents call for electricity, water subsidies
Local News
By Shemuel Fanfair The communities which stand to suffer from the imminent closure of the Wales Sugar Estate factory should be awarded subsidies on essential...
Man killed during fist fight at Iguana Creek
A man, who has so far been identified as “Dougla” was on December 23, 2016, killed during a fist fight with another man at...
Amaila Falls only realistic path for Guyana – Norway report
…only way for Govt to fulfil its LCDS commitment to UN The independent assessment of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) has revealed that the...
EXPOSED: Granger-led gov’t confirms ‘devotion’ to LCDS programme spearheaded by Jagdeo
Norway report The APNU/AFC coalition government has “confirmed its devotion” to the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which was the brainchild of former President...
Morcua man stabbed, beaten, forced to walk to hospital as onlookers fail to help
A Moruca, North West District man is nursing a stab wound to his back after he was attacked by two men at a Boxing...
Confirmed: Populace to start paying for parking from January 23
... as parking meters take full effect While the installation of parking meters throughout the capital city recently commenced, with the setting up of the...
Irate man murders wife in the presence of her co-worker
-After fleeing from the crime scene, he turns himself over to the Police Just days before entering a new year, a young man is...
Bandits torch way into Hardware Emporium, escape with safe
As the year comes to an end, crime continues unabated, the most recent resulting in bandits torching their way into the Hardware Emporium General...