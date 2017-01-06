President Granger meets with CARICOM SG ahead of February Inter-sessional meeting

Current Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), President David Granger, today, met with Secretary-General of the body, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and a delegation from the Secretariat, which included Advisor to the Secretary-General, Mr. Neville Bissember and Executive Director, Human Resource Management at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms.Charmaine Atkinson-Jordan, a release from the MOTP stated.

According to the MOTP, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge and Head of the CARICOM Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Charlene Phoenix were present at the meeting, which took place at State House.

President Granger assumed the Chairmanship on January 1, 2017 as per the Rotation Schedule for The Chairmanship of the Conference of Heads of Government. As such, Guyana will host the 28th Inter-sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, which is slated for February 16-17.