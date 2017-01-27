Police hunting 2 in connection with Friendship assassination, murder- Hicken

A Division (Georgetown and East Bank Demerara) Commander Clifton Hicken on Thursday related that the investigation into the Old Year’s Day double murder following a cockfight at Friendship, East Bank Demerara was active and the Police were hunting for two men.

The Commander stated that several persons were arrested and based on information attained, the Police have narrowed their search for the men. He could not give locations as to where they intend to carry out searches, but he was optimistic that the men would be arrested.

Desmond David Singh, called “Fix Up”, 34, of Lot A 1 Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown and Azrudeen Hussain, 24, of Little Biaboo, Mahaica Creek, East Coast Demerara were killed in an apparent hit moments after leaving a cockfight.

Singh’s body was riddled with bullets and he died instantly, while Hussain was shot to his neck and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports are the two men were at a “game cock fight” at Humphrey Street, Friendship, which ended in a draw. Soon after the fight, Singh left and was reportedly walking towards the public road as Hussain drove out of the street.

Less than two meters before the public road, Singh stopped Hussain to chat and it was during this time, two armed and masked men emerged from the southern side of the street and opened fire in Singh’s direction, but one bullet strayed and struck Hussain.

The gunmen allegedly stood over Singh, after he had fallen to the ground and riddled his body with bullets. They then escaped in a waiting motor car.

At the time of the shooting, Hussain’s brother, nephew and two friends were in the car. After they realised that the final-year University of Guyana pharmacy student was shot to the neck, his brother took over the wheel and drove to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but it was too late.