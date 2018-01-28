Plaisance/Sparendaam to get improved water supply

Within the next two-three weeks, the community of Plaisance/Sparendaam is scheduled to benefit from improved water supply as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is looking to introduce a new product called the SeaQuest.

According to Managing Director and CEO of utility company, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, the product will reduce the iron content from the water supply.

The product has been already introduced and has provided communities of the Essequibo Coast, Agricola, Clonbrook and Goed Fortuin with improved water.

In addition to the introduction of SeaQuest, GWI will also be improving water pressure and the hours of service in those areas as the company is seeking to reach a point of 24/7 supply of good water.

In some areas, Dr. Charles has revealed that generators are being purchased in some areas to ensure of the continuance of water supply in event of power outages.

Residents countrywide are being asked to play their part and to report leakages in order for the infrastructure to be maintained.