Omar Shariff fired

The services of Omar Shariff as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) have been terminated as of December 31, 2016, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) said today.

Abena Moore has been appointed to the position of substantive Permanent Secretary as of January 3, 2017.

According to the statement, Shariff was previously sent on leave by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, pending an investigation by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force.