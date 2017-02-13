New waste-water treatment plant for Georgetown

A waste-water treatment plant is to be constructed in Georgetown to provide the necessary capacity to address residential and commercial growth, according to the Government Information Agency (GINA).

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will advance the design and construction of the facility within the next five years, Planning and Implementation Director, Ramchand Jailall was quoted by GINA as saying.

Jailall said that the water company has already commenced increasing its technical capacity to deliver on this objective.

The GWI official explained that the design of the new plant would address the increased demands being placed on the existing Georgetown sewerage system as the current system is unable to process the increased amount of effluent and wastewater from the city, GINA said.

The Georgetown sewerage takes waste water from to the Atlantic Ocean through an outfall in the Demerara River. Jailall explained that when the city’s system was designed, there was very high dilution and easy dissipation of the waste-water into the river.

The increase in restaurants, hotels and the transient population going in and around Georgetown have created a greater demand on the system, Jailall further explained.