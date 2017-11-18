Murder of Sophia labourer: Prime suspects in custody

The two prime suspects in the murder of 24-year-old Jamal Monroe, a labourer of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown. are now in Police custody.

According to the Police, the men– ages 18 and 31 – are assisting with investigations.

Munroe was shot and killed on November 4, 2017 following a prolonged rivalry with the alleged suspects and his family members.

According to reports, Munroe sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, upper hand and lower back. He died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

His alleged shooter, 18-year-old Mark Ferrel, then evaded Police and went into hiding.

The rivalry between the dead man and the suspects started some time ago following a reported gambling disagreement.

Monroe who was no stranger to the law, was facing multiple armed robbery charges before the courts.