Mother of 5 charged for fraud

A mother of five was not too happy about being brought before the courts of law after she was charged with being fraudulent.

Damiana Newton Armstrong, of 373 Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), pleaded not guilty to the charge when Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read it to her.

The charge stated that between September 5, 2015 and July 22, 2016, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, she presented a document which showed her to have the power to sell, convert, transfer, or mortgage a certificate which belongs to Michelle Newton, knowing same to be false.

She was represented by Attorney-at-Law Colin Moore, who requested reasonable bail.

His application was successful, and bail was granted in the sum of $75,000.

However, Magistrate McLennan requested that the woman lodge her passport at the Court Registry.

She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on January 13, 2017.