Mother, daughter remanded for alleged cocaine trafficking

A mother and daughter were earlier today (Friday) remanded to prison when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge of attempted drug trafficking.

Kavita Persaud and her 19-year-old daughter, Rachel Narine pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The court heard that on February 14 2018, Narine was an outgoing passenger destined to travel to the United States of America. However, when she arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, her belongings were searched, leading to the discovery of almost 6 lbs of cocaine.

The substance was reportedly found in the young lady’s hand bag.

Persaud had accompanied her daughter to the airport, and as such, she too was taken into custody for questioning. The mother and daughter reportedly confessed to the crime, police say.

The duo is expected to return to court on February 22 2018.