MASS PROTESTS: Global marches against Trump

Europe marches

Big crowds turned out Saturday in dozens of cities across Europe, with marchers including men, women and children.

Protesters who gathered outside one of Rome’s most famous structures, the Pantheon, on Saturday morning carried signs such as “Yes we must” and “Women’s rights are human rights.”

Demonstrators also took to the streets of Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and other cities in Germany.

Katy Rea, who was at the march in Berlin, told CNN: “There are around 1,000 people. Lots of families, children. Very friendly atmosphere. Some police are present, but it’s tame and relaxed.”

Marches were also planned in cities up and down the United Kingdom, from London to Cardiff, Liverpool, Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh.

In London, large crowds joined a 2-mile march starting outside the US Embassy and ending with a rally in the city’s historic Trafalgar Square.

Marcher Victoria Dawson told CNN the atmosphere was “positive, inclusive, electric.”

Women’s rights weren’t the only issue on the agenda, with placards also bearing slogans to do with Brexit, nuclear weapons, workers’ rights and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

Speakers at Trafalgar Square told the crowds at least 100,000 people had turned out. London’s Metropolitan Police do not provide crowd estimates, but aerial footage showed large numbers of people gathered in the square.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan — who before the US presidential election told CNN that Trump’s views of Islam were “ignorant” — posted a tweet encouraging Londoners to join the march and “show how much we value the rights every woman should have.”

In Paris, demonstrators gathered near the iconic Eiffel Tower before marching through the streets waving flags and banners.

Other French cities including Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux were also holding events.

Protesters march in Marseille, France, in solidarity with women in Washington and around the world.

Protesters in Barcelona, Spain, chanted “we will not be silent” and “my body, my choice” as they marched.

On Friday night, a crowd of predominantly female protesters gathered in Brussels, Belgium , to denounce sexism and protest against Trump.

‘Sea of pink’ planned

The Women’s March on Washington, which was to begin at 10 a.m. ET near Capitol Hill, comes on the heels of a slew of protests there on Inauguration Day.

The march, which began with a modest Facebook call in the aftermath of the November election, has grown into what could be one of the larger political demonstrations ever seen in the US capital.

Many of those taking part are concerned about Trump’s agenda, his past remarks that appeared to demean women and allegations against him of sexual misconduct — which he has denied.

Thousands of people have also been busy making cat-eared knit hats to wear at the march, with the aim of creating a “sea of pink” on the National Mall.

Organizers of the so-called Pussyhat Project said they have received tens of thousands of handmade hats to distribute to marchers, with submissions flooding in from all 50 states and as far away as France and New Zealand.

Elizabeth England posted footage on Twitter showing scores of protesters, many in pink hats, gathered close to the Baltimore Penn Station on their way to the march. She told CNN: “Everyone is friendly and excited and hoping the trains start running more!”