Mandir broken into, ‘murtis’ damaged – in West Berbice

Members of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha are now appealing to the police for justice after their West Coast Berbice Mandir was broken into last night.

INews understands that the discovery was made this morning by a member of the Number 3 Vishnu Mandir on the West Coast of Berbice. As a result of the break-and-entry, several 'murtis' were damaged. Microphones were also reported to have been stolen.

The Sabha, in a Facebook post this morning, said “it is our hope that those who committed this violation of this Mandir be dealt with by the law.”

Investigations are ongoing.