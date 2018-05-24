Manager’s murder: Police seeking evidence as suspects have not confessed

As investigations continue into the murder of Neil Whyte, this publication was informed that police are presently working on obtaining circumstantial evidence as no one has confessed to the heinous crime.

Moreover, a second person has been arrested in connection with the murder of the Guyanese, who was also a Canadian citizen, that was attached to the Guyana Goldfields Inc. as a Supply Chain Manager.

The second suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old taxi driver of La Penitence, Georgetown.

The incident allegedly occurred sometime between 22:22h and 23:45h on Monday at an apartment complex that Whyte was residing in on Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg.

This publication was informed that at the time of his discovery, Whyte was found on his bed naked with his hands bound to the front and stab wounds were seen to his neck and other parts of his body.

His laptop, cash, gold and other personal valuables were reportedly missing.

Prior to the discovery, the security guard for the apartment told investigators that Whyte picked up and escorted a colleague into the apartment. The guard identified the colleague as Arif Alli.

The security guard said as Alli was exiting the building, he told him that he was going to collect something with a haversack.

However, the suspect reportedly walked to the junction of Thomas and Middle Street, where he joined a car that drove away.

The guard knowing that it is the protocol of the company that the visitor of a guest be checked out of the building by the guest, went up to the victim’s room and saw him lying lifeless in a pool of blood on the bed.

He informed his superiors, who later informed the police.

Whyte’s body was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alli was subsequently taken into police custody.