Man killed during fist fight at Iguana Creek

A man, who has so far been identified as “Dougla” was on December 23, 2016, killed during a fist fight with another man at Iguana Creek, Cuyuni River. Reports are the now dead man and the suspect were imbibing at a “bottom house” when an argument ensued. This eventually led to a fight, during which “Dougla” reportedly fell to the ground.

He was subsequently picked up and transported to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations. Inews understands the now dead man started working in the interior a few weeks ago and was only referred to as “Dougla”.

The Police believe that he is from the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and have been in contact with their counterparts at the Charity Police Station to assist with the identification of the deceased.

Nevertheless, the Police are asking anyone with information that will lead to the positive identification of the man to contact them on telephone numbers 455-2238, 455-2241, 225-6411, 227-1152, 227-2272, 227-1270, 911, or the nearest Police Station.

His body was then transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.