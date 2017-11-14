Man granted bail on ecstasy possession charge but remanded for ganja possession

A Campbellville, Georgetown businessman was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Magistrate Fabayo Azore after he denied that he had a quantity of cannabis and ecstasy in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Apiliyo Ramsawack, 34, of 13 Bell Street, Campbellville, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied that on November 10, 2017, at Campbellville, he had in his possession 2.6 grams of ecstasy for the purpose of trafficking.

It is further alleged that on the same day at Lodge, Georgetown he had in his possession 496 grams of cannabis also for the purpose of trafficking.

According to Attorney for the accused, George Thomas, his client was at a shop on the day of his arrest when Police Officers who conducted a raid on that shop discovered the items and held him in connection with the discovery.

However, Police Prosecutor Best told the Court that a search was actually conducted on the person of the accused when the cannabis was found.

He was later transported to his home by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks where his place of business and house was searched and the ecstasy was found.

Ramsawack reportedly told ranks that the ecstasy tablets were being used by him for medical purposes. He was however, arrested and charged with the offences.

As such, Magistrate Azore granted bail in the sum of $15,000 for the possession of ecstasy charge and denied bail for the cannabis possession charge.

He is expected to return to Court on November 15, before the Chief Magistrate.