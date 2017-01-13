Man found with high-powered rifle at Tucville makes court appearance

The man who was yesterday afternoon caught by Police in a Tucville apartment with a high powered rifle was today brought before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan to answer to an illegal possession charge.

Caesar Gonsalves, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that January 12, 2017 at Tucville, he had in his possession one .45 rifle and one live 9mm round of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm or ammunition license.

The man of 119 Turn Drive, East La Penitence, Georgetown claims to be the manager of a mining company. He is expected to reappear on January 24, 2017.

Reports indicate that, Police swooped down on the apartment building after receiving a tip-off.

Initially the search proved futile, but it was one Police rank who noticed that the suspect was sitting in one position all the time and as such, requested that a search be conducted on the chair. The man stood in a corner while the ranks turned the chair over to reveal the items.

A ballistics test is expected to be conducted on the weapon to determine whether or not it was used in the execution of any crime.