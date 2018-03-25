Man critical after shot by bandits at Albion

An Albion sugar estate worker is in a stable but still critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was shot twice and robbed by bandits.

Inews understands that men invaded the home of the man’s around 9 pm on Saturday. The man has been identified as Jagdeo Ganesh of Lot 1 High Reef, Albion on the Corentyne. He was robbed of cellphones, cash and jewellery.

Police who responded promptly have arrested one man in connection with the crime as they continue their investigations.