List of players sold and unsold at IPL auction 2017

Sixty-six players sold in 2017 auction

Sold players

INR 1 crore = INR 100 lakh = INR 10000000 = USD 149254 approx

INR 1 lakh = INR 100 thousand = INR 100000 = USD 1493 approx

Eoin Morgan (Base price INR 2 crore) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 2 crore

Pawan Negi (Base price INR 30 lakhs) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1 crore

Angelo Mathews (Base price INR 2 crore) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 2 crore

Ben Stokes (Base price INR 2 crore) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 14.5 crore

Corey Anderson (Base price INR 1 crore) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 1 crore

Nicholas Pooran (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh

Kagiso Rabada (Base price INR 1 crore) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 5 crore

Trent Boult (Base price INR 1.5 crore) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5 crore

Tymal Mills (Base price INR 50 lakhs) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 12 crore

Pat Cummins (Base price INR 2 crore) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 4.5 crore

Mitchell Johnson (Base price INR 2 crore) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore

Ankit Bawne (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 10 lakh

Tanmay Agarwal (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 lakh

Mohammad Nabi (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 30 lakh

K Gowtham (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore

Rahul Tewatia (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 25 lakh

Aditya Tare (Base price INR 20 lakh) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 25 lakh

Eklavya Dwivedi (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 75 lakh

Aniket Choudhary (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore

T Natarajan (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crore

Nathu Singh (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 50 lakh

Basil Thampi (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 85 lakh

M Ashwin (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 1 crore

Tejas Baroka (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakh

Rashid Khan (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crore

Pravin Tambe (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 lakh

Chris Woakes (Base price INR 2 crore) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 4.2 crore

Karn Sharma (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.2 crore

Rishi Dhawan (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 55 lakh

Matt Henry (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 50 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 30 lakh

Varun Aaron (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 2.8 crore

Manpreet Gony (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 60 lakh

Martin Guptill (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 50 lakh (second round)

Jason Roy (Base price INR 1 crore) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 1 crore (second round)

Saurabh Tiwary (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh (second round)

Chris Jordan (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh (second round)

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Base price INR 100 lakh) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.5 crore (second round)

Praveen Dubey (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 lakh (second round)

Navdeep Saini (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 10 lakh (second round)

Ben Laughlin (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 30 lakh (second round)

Billy Stanlake (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 30 lakh (second round)

Mohammed Siraj (Base price INR 20 lakh) – Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.6 crore

Rahul Chahar (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 10 lakh

Saurabh Kumar (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 10 lakh

Asela Gunaratne (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh

Daniel Christian (Base price INR 1 crore) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 1 crore

Rovman Powell (Base price INR 30 lakhs) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 30 lakhs

Darren Sammy (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 30 lakh

Munaf Patel (Base price INR 30 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 30 lakh

Rinku Singh (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Kings XI Punjab for INR 10 lakh

Shashank Singh (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Delhi Daredevils for INR 10 lakh

Milind Tandon (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 10 lakh

Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakh

Chirag Suri (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakh

R Sanjay Yadav (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 10 lakh

Shelley Shaurya (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakh

Shubham Agarwal (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakh

Ishank Jaggi (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 10 lakh

Rahul Tripathi (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 10 lakh

Pratham Singh (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakh

Akshdeep Nath (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 10 lakh (third round)

Lockie Ferguson (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 50 lakh (third round)

Manoj Tiwary (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for INR 50 lakh (third round)

Darren Bravo (Base price INR 50 lakh) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 lakh (third round)

Sayan Ghosh (Base price INR 10 lakh) – Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 10 lakh (third round)

Unsold players

Faiz Fazal (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Alex Hales (Base price INR 100 lakhs)

Ross Taylor (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Irfan Pathan (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Sean Abbott (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Ben Dunk (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Jonny Bairstow (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

Andre Fletcher (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Johnson Charles (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Dinesh Chandimal (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Kyle Abbott (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

Ishant Sharma (Base price INR 2 crores)

Lakshan Sandakan (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Ish Sodhi (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Brad Hogg (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Pragyan Ojha (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Imran Tahir (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Umang Sharma (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Prithvi Shaw (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Unmukt Chand (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Asghar Stanikzai (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Mahipal Lomror (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Shivam Dubey (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Manan Sharma (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Rush Kalaria (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Priyank Kirit Panchal (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Vishnu Vinod (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Shreevats Goswami (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Mohammad Shahzad (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Mohit Ahlawat (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Manvinder Bisla (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Abu Nechim (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Umar Nazir Mir (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Pawan Suyal (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Mayank Dagar (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Sarabjit Ladda (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Mitchell Swepson (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Akshay Wakhare (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Abhinav Mukund (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Michael Klinger (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

S Badrinath (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Marlon Samuels (Base price INR 100 lakhs)

Evin Lewis (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Nic Maddinson (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Parvez Rasool (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Jason Holder (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

David Wiese (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Thisara Perera (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Farhaan Behardien (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Anamul Haque (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Shane Dowrich (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Kusal Perera (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Niroshan Dickwella (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Brad Haddin (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

Glenn Phillips (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

RP Singh (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Pankaj Singh (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Fawad Ahmed (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Michael Beer (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Akila Dananjaya (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Nathan Lyon (Base price INR 1.5 crores)

Rahul Sharma (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Himanshu Rana (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Apoorv Wankhade (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Akash Bhandari (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Akhil Herwadkar (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Pankaj Jaiswal (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Dishant Yagnik (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Rishi Arothe (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Ronsford Beaton (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Kanishk Seth (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Joe Burns (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Colin Munro (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

James Neesham (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Wayne Parnell (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Mitchell Santner (Base price INR 50 lakhs)

Harpreet Singh (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Colin de Grandhomme (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Base price INR 100 lakhs)

Dwaine Pretorius (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Ben Wheeler (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Kesrick Williams (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Tejendra Singh (Base price 10 lakhs)

Virat Singh (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Manjeet Singh (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Mehedi Hasan Miraz (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Mahmudullah (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

Sabbir Rahman (Base price INR 30 lakhs)

B Indrajith (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Amit Verma (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Himmat Singh (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

Ashton Turner (Base price INR 20 lakhs)

Chaitanya Bishnoi (Base price INR 10 lakhs)

(Extracted from ESPNCricinfo)