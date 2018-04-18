Linden accident leaves motorcyclist dead, others injured

A 37-year-old Linden resident was on Tuesday afternoon killed, while three other persons including an 11-month-old child were injured following a collision between a motorcycle and a motorcar on the Sir David Rose Avenue, Mackenzie public road in Linden.

Dead is Florenda Benjamin of Block 22, Wismar, Linden.

The injured persons have been identified as Leinani Ally, 31, 11-month-old Emily Ally and Mary Fraser, 16, all of Cinderella City, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to reports received, the accident occurred at around 16:30hrs between motorcycle CJ1644- being ridden by Benjamin- and motor car HC6299- being driven by a 31-year-old Amelia’s Ward resident.

INews understands that the motorcar was proceeding north along the Avenue and was in the process of overtaking another vehicle when he collided into the motorcycle which was travelling in the opposition direction.

Benjamin was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The injured parties were treated and subsequently discharged.

Investigations are on-going.