Junior Communities Minister visits Lindeners in Cuba Hospital

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood last week visited a Guyanese patient, Crystal John at the Oncology Hospital in Havana, Cuba.

Crystal is from the mining town of Linden. She is in high spirits and her father who is here with her is very optimistic that she will be able to regain sight in one eye.

Minister also visited Mr. Milton Gilkes of Silvertown, Linden who is also a patient at the same hospital. He has shown positive signs of recovery.

Meanwhile, at the Guyana Embassy, Minister met with a group of overseas Guyanese who are members of the Guyana/America Chamber of Commerce. The group is visiting Cuba.

Minister held a brief discussion with the group on the government housing program, particularly with regard to the Providence Garden housing drive.

Much interest was expressed by the group in this initiative.