Jimmy Adams to take over new role as Director of Cricket

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has appointed James ‘Jimmy’ Adams as its new Director of Cricket, according to a WICB statement issued earlier today.

The former head coach of the Kent County Cricket Club (2012 – 2016) will officially take over the position today, Tuesday, January 10. He has a three-year contract.

According to the WICB, Jimmy will oversee and manage all cricket matters to include development of all teams, all coaching and cricket education and other technical programmes. He will have the support of an Operations department.

While at Kent, Adams oversaw a period in which the club invested heavily in its home-grown talent via a strong academy system; the success of which can be seen in the number of players, senior and junior, that have gained recognition in national squads and the team narrowly missing out on promotion in 2016.

Adams brings a wealth of experience to his new assignment. He has served West Indies Cricket in a variety of positions. He made his Test debut back in April 1992 and played 54 Tests with a highest score of 208 not out; that was at the Antigua Recreation Ground against New Zealand in the 1995 – 1996 series. Adams has also played 127 ODIs and 202 first class matches.

With a playing career, just short of 20 years, he also represented Jamaica, Nottinghamshire, Orange Free State and Berkshire. He ended with a 41.26 Test average and amassed 3.012 runs.

Adams will be based in Antigua.