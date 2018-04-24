Interdicted GDF Captain accused of murdering lover further remanded

The interdicted Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Orwain Sandy, who is accused of murdering his reputed wife Reona Payne last month in Alexander Village, Georgetown, was on Tuesday morning remanded to prison for the second time, as his murder trial continued.

According to the prosecution, the investigations regarding the case are still incomplete, and the psychiatric evaluation report which was ordered during Sandy’s arraignment is still being awaited.

As such, the Prosecution requested additional time.

City Magistrate Judy Latchman adjourned the matter for May 2, 2018 when the psychiatric report is expected to be presented to the Court.

Outside of the Courtroom, friends, and family members along with Payne’s three children were seen wearing t-shirts with her picture calling for justice for the dead woman.

INews had reported that March 31, 2018, Sandy allegedly killed his lover, Reona Payne by shooting her about her body 14 times.

According to eyewitness reports, the couple were in their car proceeding along First Street, Alexander Village when a heated argument reportedly ensued.

As such, Payne reportedly exited the vehicle after which Sandy followed, carrying a loaded firearm.

He allegedly shot the woman once, resulting in her dropping to the ground, then stood over her and emptied the entire magazine.

The Captain then fled the scene and turned himself over at the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he reported the matter.

The police were also summoned by residents who heard the gunshots.

When INews visited the scene, the woman’s lifeless body was found on the road along with several spent shells which were recovered by the police.

Following the incident, Sandy was ‘was immediately interdicted from his duties,’ a statement from GDF said.

This online publication understands that Payne and Sandy had been together for quite some time. However, a few years back, the duo split and married different people.

After a while, they both reportedly gave up on their marriages and made their way back to each other.