Guyanese miner beheaded in Venezuela yet to be identified

The identity of a young Guyanese miner who was just over a week ago beheaded in Venezuela is still yet to be determined.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, the man’s surname which was given as Romaschindo of Horososo, Region one (1) (Barima Waini) is incorrect.

He revealed that Romaschindo who is currently residing in Venezuela recently made contact with his family.

The Guyanese miner met his demise when he was brutally beheaded by members of a ruthless gang in Venezuela known as the Sindicato.

The murder was made known when a graphic video of the said killing went viral on Facebook.

In the video, the young miner who was bound had his ears sewn off by a man with a huge knife.

One of the killers, holding a machete, then repeatedly hacks at the young miner’s head, as he writhes on the ground.

Speculations indicate that the killing was motivated after the man demanded payment for his labour.