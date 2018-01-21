Guyanese killed in T&T

Thirty-year-old Guyanese Troy Allen, who had been residing in San Juan, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, was killed in a shooting incident on Nelson Street in Port-of-Spain, the Trinidad capital, on Saturday at about 06:00h.

Information reported by local media in the twin-island republic detail that Allen was found in an unconscious state by ranks of the Duncan Street Police Post, and was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where he was receiving treatment; but he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

A probe into the man’s killing has since been launched by the Trinidad authorities.