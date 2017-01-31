Guyanese cyclist Alanzo Greaves banned for 3 more years

Fresh off winning the opening race of the 2017 cycling season, Guyanese national cyclist, 28 year old Alanzo Greaves was slapped with a further three year ban as a result of an appeal to extend his prohibition from the sport.
This was revealed to the media at a special press briefing at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters, High Street on Monday which was addressed by a panel comprising of GOA President K.A. Juman Yassin, sitting member of the Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) Dr. Karen Pilgrim and Doping Control Officer, Charles Corbin.
According to the GOA President, while there are several other factors that should be discussed, the pertinent issue was the issue was that which relates to the ban of Alanzo Greaves.
