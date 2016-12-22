GPF awards $18M in prizes to outstanding ranks

Detective Corporal Prem Narine from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Crime Unit who was named overall Best Cop received $250,000 prize money, at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Award Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Tactical Drill Square, Eve Leary.
The Police issued $18 million worth in cash, trophies, certificates and plaques to its best performers for the year 2016.
This end-of-year award ceremony saw ranks from the various policing divisions across the country receiving some $18 million in cash and prizes for their bravery and outstanding performances in carrying out their duties.

While there are several other incentive schemes in the Force, this particular award ceremony is especially anticipated by many Police Officers, since it is held just before the Christmas holidays.
As usual, ranks from all seven Police Divisions were awarded in the areas of crime fighting, anti-narcotics exercises, traffic control and services to the communities. However, two ranks outshone their colleagues at this year’s award ceremony.
With 14 years of service under his belt, Narine was awarded for his commitment and contributions in the area of criminal investigations. He has solved a number of serious crimes, including 19 cases of murder, two cases of accessory to murder, seven cases of armed robberies, three cases of simple larceny, four cases of human trafficking, two cases of illegal firearm and ammunition possession, and one case of corrupt transaction by agent.

Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud and Assistant Commissioners David Ramnarine and Brian Joseph, along with some of the top performing ranks who were awarded, including Best Cop Prem Narine (blue shirt) and Runner-up Best Cop Herbert Henry (grey shirt)
Narine was presented with a plaque and $250,000 by Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud. He was also awarded with a round trip to New York for him and his family as well as a trip to Arrow Point Nature Resort from the Roraima Group of Companies along with a dinner for two at Duke Lodge and a trophy.
In addition to Best Cop, he was also named the CID Best Cop for which he was rewarded with a plaque and $150,000. In brief remarks, Narine noted team work and support from family as the factors that fuelled his achievement of the awards.
“These awards are not only for the achievement we’ve made in terms of our work, but it’s also a symbol of the amount of work our families, our wives, our children would have put in to support us to come and do this work the way we did… For me, the awards I receive didn’t come with me working independently, it was always teamwork,” he posited.
Narine went on to point out that under the leadership of Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum at CID Headquarters and Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, there has been a difference in the management of the Guyana Police Force, which he added is the reason behind its successes.
Meanwhile, the Runner-up Best Cop was CID Detective, Sergeant Herbert Henry of the Brickdam Police Station, who received a plaque along with $200,000 cash. He was also named the Best Cop for A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) and was awarded with a plaque and $150,000. Sergeant Henry was also given a trip for two to Arrowpoint Nature Resort on behalf of the Roraima Group.
Among the other awardees on Wednesday were Divisional Best Cops, the Forces’ outstanding athletes and sport personalities, as well as those ranks who did excellent work throughout the country in solving cases and making arrests in high-profile matters. They were all rewarded with monetary prizes.
Moreover, several senior officers within the Police Force including A Division Commander, ACP Clifton Hicken, Force Training Officer ACP Paul Williams and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum were recognised for their “Outstanding Service” in the Force.
In addition, Community Police Groups and Rural Constables in each policing Division were acknowledged for their assistance to the Police Force. A report in today’s Guyana Times said recognition was also paid to members of the Force’s Cops and Faith Network.

