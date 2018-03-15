Former Bishops’ teacher accused of rape released on $300,000 bail

One week after the former teacher of the Bishops’ high school was charged with rape; Coen Jackson on Thursday reappeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was released on $300,000 bail.

The embattled teacher was represented by Attorneys Sanjeev Datadin and Siand Dhurjon.

Jackson, who has been a teacher for the past 15 years, is being accused of abusing his position of trust as a teacher after he allegedly began grooming female students for sexual activity after they would have attained the age of 16; the legal age of consent in Guyana.

He has vehemently denied the accusations but did admit to having sexual relations with two former students who are both in their early 20s now.

The embattled teacher recently got married to one of his former students.

The Police claimed that between December 2010 and May 2011 at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Jackson raped one of his students.

The Education Ministry had launched an investigation into the allegations and upon completion, forwarded their findings to the police who began conducting a criminal investigation.