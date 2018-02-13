Education Ministry, STEM Guyana launch NGSA App

First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger, today, attended the launch of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) App and placed on record, her support to the Ministry of Education and the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana team who have used technology to create a new and innovative way to further strengthen and enhance the learning process.

The launch was held at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Battery Road, Kingston.

The First lady said that the Ministry of Education has now opened doors for children to access education, through STEM and urged parents and guardians to take full advantage of what the Ministry has to offer.

“Our children in Guyana have proven that they have the capacity to learn something new, and it doesn’t matter what school you go to or which part of the country you live in… The Ministry is opening up these apps to you which will help you in your Grade Six exams and hopefully, inspire you to get into robotics and mathematics…,” Mrs Granger said.

She noted that over time, technology has evolved and likewise, learning must evolve as well.

The First Lady also noted that the app is a great tool that can bring children together, as it allows for the sharing of educational information.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry said that the app was designed with every Grade Six student in mind and they should take full advantage to improve in their academic performances.

Co-Founder of STEM Guyana, Ms Karen Abrams noted that in order for children to thrive in learning, education must be reimagined.

“We therefore thought that it was important to work with the Ministry of Education to make available, a technology tool which will allow access to test questions, it will allow for explanation to those questions and it will allow answers. A tool that will also allow parents to monitor how long their children study and what they study,” Ms Abrams said.

The current app now provides students with past papers of the four core subjects, Mathematics, English, Social Studies and Science, which they are tested in at the NGSA Exams. The App also provides an interface, whereby students’ studies can be monitored by their parents and teachers. The App is availablefor download on Google Play Store.