Duo accused of murdering America St. money changer remanded

Two of the four men who were arrested by Police in connection with the gunning down of an America Street money changer were today arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Kerwin DeSantos and George Hope, both residents of Freeman Street, La Penitence, Georgetown were not allowed to plead to the indictable offence.

Magistrate, Judy Latchman read the charge to the duo which alleged that on February 4, 2018 at America Street, and while being in each other’s company and others, they murdered Shawn Nurse during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Both men who were unrepresented are expected to make their next Court appearance on February 21, 2018 for reports.

Forty-seven-year-old Nurse was shot to his face and left for dead on America Street while he was reportedly plying his trade.

He was reportedly approached by a man who whipped out a handgun from his waist and demanded that Nurse hand over his cash.

Nurse, who just two months ago had been robbed, refused to do so and the perpetrator shot him to his head.

Prior to his murder, the two men being charged were implicated in robbing Nurse of approximately $500,000.

However, the matter was dropped after the money was reportedly returned to the now dead man.