‘Drunk’ driver flees scene after slamming into GPL pole in Best village

Ranks of the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station are currently looking for the driver of a motorcar that slammed into a GPL pole around 16:00 hrs this afternoon in Best Village on the West Coast of Demerara.

INews understands that the hire-car driver was drunk and speeding when he slammed into the GPL pole. The driver not only luckily escaped death but also managed to escape the scene after the car ended up in a ditch. Electricity wires were on the roadway in area and had to be removed.

Below are scenes from the accident captured by Dinesh Maraj.