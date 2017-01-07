Driver found guilty of causing death of rugby player

Grey Stewart, 40, of Lot 707 Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD)- a driver at a local gas company- was on Friday found guilty of causing the death of Dustin Crawford, a teenage rugby player.

Magistrate Annette Singh, who conducted the trial, informed Stewart that the evidence presented by the prosecution was found to be sufficient; and as such, he was found guilty as charged. He was remanded to prison and will return on January 24 for sentencing.

Reports are on the day of the accident, Stewart was driving at a fast rate and as he turned into Flour Mill Public Road, Eccles, EBD, the vehicle trailer hit Crawford, who was thrown into the air and subsequently fell on the roadway.

After Crawford was struck, Stewart continued to drive the vehicle and one of its wheels ran over Crawford’s head. Following the accident, the court was told that Stewart fled the scene, but was later apprehended by Police who gave chase.

Crawford was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.