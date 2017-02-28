Dowrich, Cummins trimmed from ODI squad

West Indies have trimmed their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England from 15 to 13, leaving out Shane Dowrich and Miguel Cummins from the group that has been training in Antigua with new coach Stuart Law.

Dowrich, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, has played eight Tests but is yet to make his ODI debut. His exclusion leaves Shai Hope as the lone specialist wicketkeeper in West Indies’ squad. Fast bowler Cummins has played two ODIs, most recently in a defeat to Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in November, during a tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka.

The first two ODIs will be played in Antigua on March 3 and 5, followed by the final match in Barbados on March 9.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell. (ESPNCricinfo)