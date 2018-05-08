DeSinco employee faces two embezzlement charges; granted $200,000 bail

An employee of DeSinco Limited found himself slapped with two charges of embezzlement when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts earlier today (Tuesday).

Rawle Peters, 33, of Lot 22 Garnett Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and denied the charges.

The accused denied that on February 22 2018, in Georgetown, while being a clerk or servant of DeSinco Limited, he fraudulently embezzled $164,721 taken by him for or in the name of DeSinco Limited.

Additionally, on February 28 2018 at said DeSinco Limited, he embezzled $288,648.

The prosecution had no bail objections in the matter but requested that Peters make weekly reports to Police Corporal Cornelius at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

As such he was placed on $200,000 bail and is expected to return to Court next on June 1 2018 when the matter continues.