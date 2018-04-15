Cuyuni River robbery/murder: Police yet to receive break through – Crime Chief

As the probe continues into the robbery/ murder of 55 year old Pedro Pablo Rosario which occurred at a mining camp in the Cuyuni River, they are yet to receive a break through.

Crime Chief, Paul Williams have revealed that investigators are still in the process of interrogating the seven detained suspects, however to date, there was no major breakthrough in the investigation.

Rosario a night supervisor at the mining camp located at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, was shot and killed after three armed and masked bandits invaded the camp sometime around 02:00h.

It was reported that Rosario was relaxing in a hammock while four other workers were on duty some distance away, when the bandits confronted the supervisor and fatally wounded him.

The three suspects then went to the dredge area where they held the other workers at gunpoint and relieved them of two gold mats containing 100 ounces of gold from the sluice box before making good their escape.

Seven men were later taken into Police custody. The men were brought out to the city on Monday last.