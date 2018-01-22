Cosmetologist gets 4 years jail, fined $14M for Soesdyke cocaine bust

A 50-year-old cosmetologist of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was today sentenced to spend the next four years in prison and fined over $14M after over 5 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in the roof of her home.

Nickela Craig Singh appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and admitted ownership to the cocaine found in her possession.

She plead guilty with explanation to the charge read to her which alleged that she on January 19, 2018, at Soesdyke Public Road, had in her possession 5.196 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the woman, the cocaine was given to her to keep by her brother Junior Owen Singh.

She explained that when the Custom Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks showed up at her home on the day in question, she admitted that she was the owner of the said cocaine and even implicated others as a result of reportedly being left confused.

However, CANU Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford revealed to the Court that on the day in question, Officers from CANU were conducting a raid at Soesdyke when they gained information which led them to the defendant’s home.

Upon their arrival, Singh was the lone occupant at the house. However, when questioned, she reportedly admitted to having the illicit drugs stashed in her roof and even led the ranks to same.

She further signed a written record of her confession in which she implicated her brother.

As such, she was taken to the CANU headquarters where she was charged with the said offence.

Her representing Attorney Everton Lammy-Singh made a petition for the accused to be shown mercy as she did not waste the Courts time.

However, Magistrate McLennan sentenced her to spend the next four years in prison and fined her $14, 29,200 which is approximately three times the street value of the drugs found.

Junior Owen Singh is currently in CANU’s custody.