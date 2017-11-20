Construction worker gets 3 years jail for trafficking 21 grams of ganja

Sataka Joseph, a 25-year-old construction worker opted not to waste the court’s time as he entered into a guilty plea to a charge of trafficking in narcotics when he was arraigned before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday morning.

Joseph was in possession of 21 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking on November 16, 2017, at America Street in Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves appeared for the prosecution and related that on the day in question, ranks of the Brickdam Police Station on patrol in the area came into contact with the defendant and conducted a search on his person.

A quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in his front left side pants pocket contained in a transparent plastic bag.

He was arrested and taken into custody where he gave a confession in an oral statement, acknowledging ownership of the suspected prohibited herb. Joseph remained in silence and indicated that he did not wish to say anything when given the chance to speak.

Taking all mitigating factors into consideration, Magistrate Latchman imposed a fine of $30,000 along with a mandatory term of three years in prison.