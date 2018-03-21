CJRC ‘disappointed’ that Dr Jagan’s Commemorative Stamps not delivered

The Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) has expressed disappointment with what it deems as the failure on the part of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) to deliver on its commitment to make available a set of Commemorative Stamps in honour of former President Dr Cheddi Jagan on the occasion of his Birth Centenary.

Public Telecommunications Minister Catherine Hughes, who holds responsibility and oversight for the GPOC, had said that the stamps are being produced and designed by the Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation which is headquartered in the US.

Moreover, it was outlined in a Department of Public Information (DPI) release that the stamp was slated to be launched and released to the public on March 22, 2018, marking the 100th birth anniversary of the former president.

However, according to the CJRC, they had planned an activity to launch the stamps on March 20.

Additionally, the CJRC said that they were “given all assurances both by the GPOC and the subject Minister Cathy Hughes that the Stamp would be available on time for the launch, only to be told by the Post Office that we should contact the Office of the President for the release of the Stamps.”

The CJRC said it had an agreement with GPOC to print “400 First Day Covers and, as requested, we made a deposit of $200,000. We were able to finalize the Stamp specimen and the First Day Cover.”

According to the CJRC “we find it strange that what should have been a routine transaction between the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre and the Guyana Post Office Cooperation has now been politically interfered with.”

CJRC says it “views this move by the administration as a deliberate attempt to frustrate the work of the Centre, especially when seen against the background of attempts by the Granger administration to seize the Red House, which as you are aware, is now before the Court… We view this action as an assault on the legacy of the late Dr. Cheddi Jagan whose contribution to the cause of a better Guyana is second to none.”