City Constab Officer faces manslaughter charge over death of vendor

The Lance Corporal who allegedly assaulted and shot a man of unsound mind on January 14, 2018, leading to his death, was on Thursday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of manslaughter.

Fifty-year-old Gregory Bascom, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The court heard that on January 14, 2018, the accused unlawfully killed 34-year-old Marlon Fredricks, a vendor, at Regent Street, Bourda, Georgetown.

Bascom’s Attorney, Roger Yearwood sought to argue that his client was at the time operating within the course of his duties as a City Constabulary Officer.

The prosecution did not object to the bail application made by Yearwood for his client, but requested that conditions be attached.

As such, bail was granted in the sum of $800,000 and Bascom was ordered to lodge his passport and to report to the police every Friday, until the completion of his trial.

He is expected to re-appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on February 12, 2018.

Marlon Fredricks, was on Friday last arrested by police and then shot by a city constabulary officer on Saturday after it was alleged that the wanted man was attempting to escape lawful custody.

The incident occurred just outside the City Constabulary outpost on Regent Street.

Fredricks was shot and killed in the presence of his mother, Claudette Fredericks, who had gone to the outpost to visit him, INews understands.

Police in a subsequent release had detailed that Fredricks “who was in custody at the Outpost for assaulting a peace officer and simple larceny, allegedly forced his way outside of the lockup when it was opened to let out another prisoner… A struggle reportedly ensued between the victim and the lance corporal who tried to restrain him and in the process the prisoner ran out the Outpost and was fatally shot once in the lower back by the Lance Corporal who was armed with a service pistol.”

Eyewitnesses reported however, that the man was not attempting to escape custody but was running towards his mother when he saw her.

Since then, Fredricks’ mother was quoted in the media calling for justice for her son.

Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green on Tuesday disclosed that the Guyana Police Force had taken over the matter, while highlighting that the M&CC’s city constabulary department intends to do everything to bring closure, depending on the outcome of the police investigations.