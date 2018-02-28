Chinese Ambassador not impressed with current design for the new Demerara River Crossing

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun, has stated that he is not impressed with the current design of the new Demerara River bridge to be located at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD), noting that it is not in keeping with the 21st Century.

“I am really concerned about [new] Demerara Bridge…I have talked to the Minister of Public Infrastructure but I cannot tell you the details, but I said if we are still building a floating bridge, this is not 21st century,” the Ambassador told media operatives during a lecture on Tuesday evening at the University of Guyana.

The Ambassador explained that his country is dedicated to assisting Guyana in its move to modernise itself, while highlighting that the construction design of the new bridge will be vital in “developing the western part of Demerara.”

He added too that Guyana is on China’s list for aid and that as part of his government’s strategy of extending diplomatic relations, the idea of President David Granger’s dream of building a paved highway from Linden to Lethem would be explored.

Ambassador Jianchun urged the audience to do some research on the 55 kilometer Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge adding that the current design for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge is in no way 21st century infrastructure.

The new Demerara River Bridge would be a low-level one with a movable part and three-lanes.

The diplomat also told the gathering of students, lecturers and members of civil society that Chinese businesses are willing to invest in Guyana’s development and that the Private Sector should play an integral role in the country’s development.