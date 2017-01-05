RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Chanderpaul is an asset to Guyana’s cricket
Amidst calls by some in the cricket fraternity for 42-year-old Shivnarine Chanderpaul to call it quits on a decorated First-class career, Secretary of the...
Heavy rainfall, floods batter rice crops in Region 2
Consistent heavy rainfall in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has left several rice fields along the Essequibo Coast overflowing with water and currently rice farmers have...
Joey Jagan wants Govt excluded from managing CJRC
… says matter should have been handled differently Dr Joey Jagan, the son of the late Dr Cheddi Jagan who had endorsed the A Partnership...
Govt wants Norway’s US$80M Amaila grant for ‘green energy fund’
- No definitive position on hydropower site- Patterson Government wants to establish a green energy fund for the $80 million, which was earmarked for the...
GPL worker falls off rotten pole, dies
Local News INEWS -
A linesman employed with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) lost his life on Tuesday evening after a rotten utility pole he was climbing...
THREE KILLED, TWO CRITICAL – in highway accident
Three people were killed while two others are in a critical state following a two-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Loo Creek on Linden/Soesdyke...
After 20 years: 9 Senior Counsel appointments commissioned
President cites 'dereliction of duty' for absence of such appointments Nine long-serving legal practitioners were today presented with their commissions of appointment and named Senior...
MOE supports Iwokrama’s schools climate change awareness workshops
The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) for Rainforest Conservation and Development, with support from the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education, recently embarked...
24-yr-old woman nabbed with cocaine
In Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit’s (CANU) first drug seizure for the New Year, a Guyanese woman was earlier today nabbed at the Eugene F Correia...
Love at first sight: A refugee and a border police officer
(CNN)-Theirs is an unlikely love story: She is a Muslim refugee from Iraq, he's a Christian Macedonian border police officer. But they say it was...