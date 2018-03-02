Home latest news Caribbean Premier League Player Draft 2018
Caribbean Premier League Player Draft 2018
Malik, Delport, Tahir among Warriors top picks …Tanveer, Walton, Shoaib Malik who were previously with the Barbados Tridents retained ...Young players duly rewarded By John Ramsingh The player draft...
CPL Player Draft 2018: Malik, Delport, Tahir among Warriors’ top picks
…Tanveer, Walton, Ronchi retained ...Young players duly rewarded By John Ramsingh The player draft for the 2018 Hero CPL T20 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) took place on...
Jagdeo slams APNU+AFC for ‘culture of secrecy’
---maintains that ‘PR spins’ cannot change fact that Trotman was ‘stripped’ of oil and gas responsibilities A CULTURE of secrecy is being developed under the...
President assures everything will be done to ensure safety of citizens – as he...
In light of the ongoing border threat with neighbouring Venezuela, President David Granger, on Wednesday, assured residents of Baramita in Region One that Government...
Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project to commence this month – MPI
The Government has announced that it will be forging ahead with the US$31.03M Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project and works are scheduled to...
Guptill, Simmons fetch biggest bids at CPL draft
Lendl Simmons and Martin Guptill fetched the biggest bids while Kieron Pollard was the biggest transfer in the CPL draft on Thursday in London....
Guyana, Haiti sign agreement to deepen collaboration in areas of tourism, agriculture
The Governments of Guyana and Haiti have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in areas of tourism, agriculture and other economic...
Guyana Deaf Mission Director trailed from bank to office, robbed
A 67-year-old representative of the Guyana Deaf Mission was on Wednesday evening robbed by a lone gunman who is suspected to have trailed him...
STEM Guyana preparing Bartica youths to drive ‘green’ development
-in keeping with President’s vision for a ‘green’ town In an effort to equip teachers, students and residents of Bartica with the technological skills that...
Top-ranked Windies a marked team: Brathwaite
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – All-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes West Indies are a marked team at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers which bowl off this...