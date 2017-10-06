Burnt, dismembered remains believed to be human found in Corentyne

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of burnt, dismembered bones suspected to be that of a human.

While details remain sketchy, INews was reliably informed that investigators are working on the theory that the burnt, dismembered remains which were found at a burial ground in Number 55 Village, Corentyne, may belong to Mahendra Ghani also known as “Azad” of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice, a 21-year-old labourer who reportedly went missing on Monday last.

According to information received, Ghani was last seen by his relatives on Monday afternoon just before he left home to collect his wages from his employer who resided in Number 55 Village.

Throughout the week, Ghani’s relatives reportedly conducted several searches and upon arriving in the Number 55 Village, they were informed that two separate fires were seen at the burial ground.

An inspection by the relatives unearthed the remains in a dug out ditch and the police were contacted.

This online publication was told by a family member of the alleged victim that a mobile phone had been recovered at the scene.

Efforts to contact Police “B” Division Commander, Dale Alves for more information proved futile.

More details in a subsequent report.