Bandits shoot, kill Better Hope man

A Better Hope family have now been thrown into mourning after bandits stormed a yard in the said community, gunning down a man lastnight.

Dead is 29 year old, Daniel Nandlall of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Inews understands that the incident occurred at around 23:00hrs while Nandlall was sitting in his yard.

Reports are that while sitting, he was approached by armed men and shot to his lower back. The men then flee the scene of the crime.

After relative became aware of what had transpired, Nandlall was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed.

An update will be provided shortly.