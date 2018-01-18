Bagotville man to face trial for wife’s murder

Miguel Barker, called Allan of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara will go on trial next week Monday over the alleged murder of his wife Donessa Barker, called Vanessa, who collapsed after being dealt several stabs about the body.

The defendant appeared before Justice Navindra Singh as the Demerara Criminal Assizes continued at Supreme Court on Thursday. Barker denied the State’s murder indictment when the charge was presented by Lead Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.

His wife was killed on the night of April 30, 2015, in Bagotville, after an alleged falling out between the two.

Barker was identified as the principal suspect.

In evidence which was initially compiled, the woman was said to have died of incised wounds and it was proven that she was stabbed to the chest.

Before the woman’s death, the couple had been married for more than a year but would have frequent arguments where several accusations were made. On the night of the crime, the couple were reportedly heard arguing in the moments prior to the woman being stabbed several times.

Neighbours attempted to rescue the woman and had rushed her to hospital.

According to reports received, Barker had fled the scene but was later apprehended and charged for the crime.

He is being represented by Defence Counsel Maxwell McKay while Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Narissa Leander are assisting with the State’s case. About seven witnesses are expected to testify throughout the trial.